When Leonardo DiCaprio Was Impressed By Brad Pitt; Check Full Details

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are among the most successful actors in Hollywood. Until 2019, the two actors never featured in a full-length film. But their collaboration for the 2019 film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has received widespread acclaim from critics and fans. Read to know about the time when Leonardo DiCaprio revealed some of the 'incredibly impressive' things that he found about his co-star, Brad Pitt. Here are the full details:

Leonardo DiCaprio impressed by these things about Brad Pitt

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Leonardo DiCaprio shared some details about his experience of working with Brad Pitt, who portrays the role of Cliff Booth. DiCaprio had a huge list of positives about his fellow co-star. Not only that, he even talked at length about how easy it was to work with his fellow A-lister and create the dynamics of the scene from the beginning itself.

But one of the most interesting details that caught the attention was the thing that DiCaprio found ''incredibly impressive'' about his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star. He shared some interesting details about Brad Pitt that left the audience stunned. He let the cat out of the bag and revealed that he was impressed by Bradd Pitt's ability to essay his role as a 'classic Hollywood cool' in the movie as Cliff Booth.

Leonardo shared that he was blown away by Brad Pitt's performance and his screen presence. He said he loved how particular Brad Pitt was with his craft and skill. Continuing the same, he expressed how they two had dynamic roles in the movie, and yet he was stunned by Pitt's performance.

