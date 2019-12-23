Finn Wolfhard Birthday: TV Shows Of The Star Other Than 'Stranger Things'

Finn Wolfhard, born on December 23, 2002, is popularly known for his role as Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things. He gained wide popularity with his portrayal of Richie Tozier in the 2017 film adaptation of Stephen King's IT. He is a Canadian actor and musician and is currently a part of a band called The Aubreys. The star has been a part of multiple TV shows other than Stranger Things, take a look at a few of them here.

Finn Wolfhard's TV shows other than Stranger Things

Carmen Sandiego

Carmen Sandiego is an animated series starring Gina Rodriguez, Finn Wolfhard, and Liam O'Brien. The series started streaming on Netflix earlier this year and is created by Duane Capizzi. The series revolves around Carmen Sandiego who is a globe-hopping master thief. Finn Wolfhard voiced the character named Player in the series.

ALSO READ | Millie Bobby Brown Shares A Throwback Photo From Stranger Things

Young Math Legends

Starring Shannon McCormick, Danu Uribe, and Wolfhard, Young Math Legends is directed by Dano Johnson. This is also an animated series with a 5-minute long episode. The series tries to depict what math legends must have been like when they were kids.

Lip Sync Battle

Lip Sync Battle is a TV reality series that started airing from 2015 and was formerly known as Spike. The idea of the show as developed by John Krasinski and Stephen Merchant is that celebrities will battle with each other with lip sync performances. Finn Wolfhard appeared on the show's third season and re-enacted Weezer's classic music video for Buddy Holly.

ALSO READ | Stranger Things Day: Why Is November 6 Special For Fans Of The Show?

The 100

This a dystopian drama show created by Jason Rothenberg and has about six seasons. The show stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, and Marie Avgeropoulos in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a batch of 100 juvenile delinquents who are sent to the Earth, 97 years after a nuclear conflict decimated civilisation. Finn Wolfhard appeared in a single episode of the show in the second season where he essayed the character of Zoran.

Supernatural

Created by Eric Kripke, the show stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins in the lead roles. The series revolves around two brothers, Dean and Sam, who follow into their father's footsteps and set out to eliminate monsters, demons and other supernatural entities on Earth. Finn Wolfhard appeared in a single episode in the show in its eleventh season where he played the character of Jordie Pinsky.

ALSO READ | Stranger Things 4: Title Of The First Episode Revealed

ALSO READ | Game Of Thrones & Stranger Things Aside, Here Are 10 Underrated Shows Of The Decade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.