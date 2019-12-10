Game Of Thrones & Stranger Things Aside, Here Are 10 Underrated Shows Of The Decade

The current decade can be described as the heights of TV and the best time for any couch potato to be alive, given the number of amazing TV series that released. Unfortunately, while most people have been busy with the more popular series like Game of Thrones and Stranger Things, there are a few notable ones that many viewers probably missed out on.

1. On My Block

This is a teen drama TV series that first came out in March 2018. The show follows the story of high school friends who struggle with public school, family, racism, and the crime around them. The series featured a diverse cast whose storylines and performances were highly praised.

2. Atlanta

This is an American comedy-drama series renewed for a fourth season. As the title suggests, the characters in the show are from Atlanta, which is believed to be an amazing place for up-and-coming rappers to find footing.

3. Schitt's Creek

This comedy series is centred around the tale of a wealthy family who goes bankrupt and has to move to a new place, their only remaining asset in an "ugly" little town as the characters describe it called Schitt's Creek.

4. Black Sails

Black Sails is a historical adventure television series set in the early 17th century, two decades before the events of Treasure Island. The show follows the tales of Captain Flint, who has a reputation throughout the West Indies.

5. Orphan Black

This is a science-fiction thriller based on Sarah Manning, a con-artist. When she witnesses the suicide of her doppelganger, Sara decides to steal the woman’s identity and live her life as a police officer. Things take a turn after she realises that there are many women out there who look just like her.

6. Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23

This is a comedy series with a hilarious cast. It is centred around June Colburn who moves to a different city in order to pursue her dream career. Unfortunately, things do not go as planned as she ends up sharing an apartment with a con artist.

7. Channel Zero

This is a horror anthology TV series that has completed four seasons of twisted tales centred around serial killers, haunted mansions, and more. The last season of the show came out in February 2017.

8. The Eric Andre Show

This parody show involves interviews with celebrities (mostly impersonators). The late-night show is hosted by comic Eric André.

9. Derry Girls

This is another interesting comedy series set in Derry, Northern Ireland in the 1990s. It follows 5 teenagers navigating their way through life. The third season is slated to come out in 2020.

10.The Leftovers

This is a supernatural mystery-drama TV series that stars Justin Theroux. The series picks up three years after about two percent of the world's population suddenly vanishes.

