Finn Wolfhard Reacts To 'Stranger Things' Co-star Noah Schnapp Coming Out As Gay

Finn Wolfhard recently reacted to the news of his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp coming out as a gay. The actor expressed how proud he was of Noah for being honest about his sexuality with the world.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Finn said, “When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him.” Further talking about his relationship with Noah he added, “We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way, and not because… it’s like. Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They’re our family. We’ll talk about each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way, that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there.”

Since Stranger Things' debut in July 2016, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp have played the respective roles of Mike Wheeler and Will Byers in the popular series.

Noah Schnapp came out of the closet

Earlier in January, Noah Schnapp came out of the closet with a TikTok post in which he wrote, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was we know."

"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I imagined," he added as the post's caption. The actor was referencing his Stranger Things character Will Byers, who he acknowledged was gay and in love with his closest friend Mike. A couple of touching exchanges between Will and Mike from the previous season hinted at Will's coming out.

The first season of Stranger Things premiered in the year 2016. The series will come to an end with the release of its fifth and last season in 2024. Written and directed by the Duffer Brothers, the science-fiction thriller, is set in the 1980s in the fictional US town of Hawkins.