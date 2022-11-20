Finneas Says He Is Happy About Sister Billie Eilish's New Romance With Jesse Rutherford

Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Eilish is seemingly going strong with The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford. After their linkup rumours surfaced, Eilish made their relationship Instagram-official earlier this month. Recently, Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell reacted to his baby sister's relationship and mentioned that he is nothing but happy for her.

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish are very close to each other and have often mentioned the same. The sibling-duo has worked together on many songs from an early age. Recently, Finneas reacted to Eilish's new romance with Rutherford in a short conversation with E! News at the GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood. In his remark, the 25-year-old said he is happy as long as his sister is happy with her relationship.

More about Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's relationship

Rutherford, who is 31, and Eilish, who will soon turn 21, made headlines last month after they were spotted grabbing a meal together. Another video surfaced online in which the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand. The pair's dating rumours left their fans divided. While many were happy for them, others pointed out their 11 years age gap.

Eilish soon made their relationship official on Instagram on the occasion of Halloween. Eilish shared a series of photos, some of which featured Rutherford. The two also poked fun at their age gap as Eilish dressed up as a baby while Rutherford stepped out as an old man. Sharing the photos, the Happier Than Ever singer wrote, "Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy."

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 sporting coordinated Gucci pyjama looks. The Bad guy singer wore a silk nightgown along with a sleeping mask on her head. On the other hand, Rutherford wore matching pyjamas and fuzzy slippers. The two also wrapped themselves with an oversized Gucci comforter.

Fans again reacted to the couple's relationship. While an Instagram user wrote, "what does a 31 year old want with a 20 year old," another penned, "The point of all this hate is, that she is 20 and he is 30? Guys come on."

Image: Instagram/@billieeilish/AP