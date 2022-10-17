Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Fuel Romance Rumours With Dinner Outing In LA | See Pics

Billie Eilish recently sparked romance rumours with The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford after the duo was spotted on a dinner outing in Los Angeles.

Pictures of the duo spending time at an eatery as well as enjoying the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios have surfaced online, with fans giving mixed reactions to their rumoured relationship, calling out the 11-year-age difference. Some disapproved of their romance, mentioning that Billie met the 31-year-old Jesse Rutherford while she was underage.

In pictures going viral on Internet, Jesse and Billie could be seen grabbing a meal together. A video also surfaced where the two could be seen walking hand in hand at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. Take a look.

Billie Eilish y Jesse Rutherford anoche en un restaurante. pic.twitter.com/iHlB9atAi4 — Billie Eilish Argentina Oficial (@BiIlieEilishARG) October 16, 2022

Billie Eilish y Jesse Rutherford (The Neighbourhood) saliendo juntos de la mano 👀pic.twitter.com/I9L9fkhSMZ — Lollapaloozamania (@lollamania) October 15, 2022

According to Entertainment Tonight, Andrew Axelband, who was also dining at the same eatery as Billie and Jesse, revealed that they spent hours over there, 'looking happy' as they shared cosy moments. The eyewitness said it looked like they were on a date, adding that they spent over three hours at the restaurant relishing pasta dishes.

The onlooker continued, "Billie looked very good and they seemed comfortable and happy together. They didn't get up at all from their table during the meal and were focused on each other and looking into each other's eyes the whole time. At one point, they spoke about their plans and possibly going to a party at the Kardashians'."

For the unversed, Billie has been previously linked to Brandon "Q" Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. On the other hand, Jesse parted ways with model Devon Lee Carlson last year.

