First On-screen James Bond, Sean Connery Passes Away At 90

Scottish actor and producer Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. Connery was known for his portrayal of James Bond and was also the first one to bring the character to live on the big screen. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Sean Connery has been a recipient of the prestigious Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globes. He had starred in seven James Bond films with the first one being Dr. No. His notable filmography includes Indian Jones and the Last Crusade, Murder on the Orient Express, the Untouchables and Highlander. The Scottish actor was honoured with a knighthood in 2000 for his services to film drama.

Sean Connery: The first-ever 007

Connery was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on August 25, 1930. He spent his childhood in poverty and his first job was a milkman in his hometown. At the age of 16, Connery joined the Royal Navy and served 1949, when he was discharged from service on medical grounds. Following his years in the Navy, Connery worked as a lorry driver, a lifeguard, a labourer and an artists model before shooting to success.

Connery began his career in films as an extra in a 1954 musical called Lilacs in the Spring and went on to work at the Oxford Theatre where he was spotted by Canadian director Alvin Rakoff. In 1957, he got his first film role as a minor gangster in No Rad Back and soon bagged his first leading role in BBC Television's production Requiem For a Heavyweight.

However, Connery's breakthrough which shot him up amongst the stars, was the James Bond series. It is believed that Connery was initially relunctant to commit to the film series. He first played the role of James Bond in 1962's "Dr No", which he followed up with "From Russia with Love" (1963), "Goldfinger" (1964), "Thunderball" (1965), "You Only Live Twice"(1967), "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971) and "Never Say Never Again"(1983). All the seven movies were commercially successfull. Connery confirmed his retirement from acting on June 7, 2007 after receiving the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award. He, however, came out of retirement briefly in 2012 by voice acting the title character in the animated movie Sir Billi the Vet.

