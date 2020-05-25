From Shutter Island Ending To Parasite, Movie Climaxes That You Probably Didn't Get Right

With thousands of movies releasing every year, it is hard for the audience to dissect every film and its ending in detail. However, what happens when a movie buff stumbles upon a confusing movie ending? They search the internet to find their answers. If you are a movie buff, and cannot keep calm after watching ambiguous movie endings, you must read the below movie ending explanation.

Movie ending explained:

Shutter Island (2010)

The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo, and Ben Kingsley in the lead, narrates the tale of Edward Teddy Daniel, who arrives on Shutter Island to investigate a missing patient from a psychiatric ward. The 2010 movie is based on a best-selling novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane. Talking about Shutter Island ending, the writer and executive director of Shutter Island in an interview revealed that he felt that Teddy's (DiCaprio) last dialogue before going for lobotomy is a moment of sanity mixed with other delusions. Interestingly, in Shutter Island climax, the audience realises that DiCaprio was the convict of the case he was investigating, and the investigation was a facade to bring DiCaprio's character to normalcy.

Parasite (2019)

The Academy Award Winner film narrates the tale of two families each from a different class of society. Parasite ending strings no hope among the audience that the class divide will ever end, which was interestingly one of the things director Bong Joon-Ho had in mind, he revealed in an interview. Parasite ending has the servant, who kills his master and injures his master's son, trapped in a secret chamber inside his master's house. Though the servant's son promises to free his father by earning money to purchase the house, the audience never sees that happening.

Joker (2019)

The movie, starring Todd Philips in the lead, narrates the tale of a mentally unstable comedian Arthur Fleck, who is disregarded by society. The chilling ending scene of Joker managed to confuse fans, with many questioning whether Arthur Fleck just narrated the entire story or did he end up as a hero for the Gotham citizens and a villain for Batman. Throwing light on Joker ending, the director in a media interview confirmed that Arthur Fleck narrates his own story through the film while he is inside the asylum.

Life of Pi (2012)

The movie, starring Suraj Sharma in the lead, narrates the tale of a young man who survives a disaster in the sea, which takes him on an adventurous journey. While Pi narrates a different story when admitted to a hospital after an adventurous journey with Richard, which confuses the audience about what happened. Interestingly, the book had no ambiguity in the ending, however, the filmmaker added a twist to make the movie more interesting. If one sees the anger and pain on Pi's face while narrating the story of a storm that took away his whole family's life, one can understand he is speaking the truth.

Birdman (2014)

The movie, starring Michael Keaton and Emma Stone in the lead, narrates the tale of an actor who tries to revive his acting career by directing and producing a Broadway play. The ending of Birdman has its central character Riggan played by Michael Keaton dying on stage. Though there are many fan theories, director Alejandro G in an old interview revealed that the ending of Birdman was kept open-ended for people to form their own climax.

