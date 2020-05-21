Will 'Gunda's' Hollywood Remake Be Just As Epic With Samuel Jackson & Matt Damon? See Cast

Gunda is a Hindi language action film that was released in the year 1998. The movie was directed by Kanti Shah and was written by Bashir Babbar. The movie had a strong star cast of Mithun Chakraborty, Mukesh Rishi and Mohan Joshi in pivotal roles. The movie did not receive very good reviews from the critics, but it still enjoys a cult following, especially after the classic popular roast-review of the film by stand-up comics Biswa Kalyan Rath and Kanan Gill.

The movie is popular for its dialogues, quirky characters and an unusual plotline. The characters are still remembered for their off-beat names like Lambu Atta, Lucky Chikna, Ibu Hatela etc. What if the film ever gets made in Hollywood? Here is the look at the 'Gunda' cast if the film is ever made in Hollywood.

Samuel L. Jackson as Shankar

Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty played the lead role of Shankar in Gunda. If the film is ever made in Hollywood, Samuel L. Jackson is the perfect choice for the role.

Image Credits: mithun__chakraborty_ Instagram and Samuel L. Jackson Instagram

Matt Damon as Bulla

Mukesh Rishi had played the character of Bulla in the movie. Matt Damon with his physical appearance and acting skills can play this role with perfection.

Image Credits: Mukesh Rishi Instagram and matt_damon_official Instagram

Salma Hayek as Geeta

Sapna Sapppu had played the role of Geeta in the movie Gunda. Salma Hayek can play this role with ease.

Image Credits: Sapna Sappu Instagram and Salma Hayek Instagram

Denzel Washington as Rami Reddy

Rami Reddy is still remembered for his role of Kala Shetty in Gunda. Denzel Washington with his acting skills becomes the ideal choice for the role of Kala Shetty.

Image Credits: In a still from the movie and officialdenzelwashingtton Instagram

Bruce Willis as Pote

Mohan Joshi had played the character of Pote in the movie. Bruce Willis with his rugged look becomes the best choice for Pote in Hollywood’s version of Gunda.

Image Credits: mohan__joshi Instagram and Bruce Willis Instagram

Jack Nicholson as Lamboo Aata

The role of Lamboo Aata was played by Ishrat Ali in Gunda. Jack Nicholson with his amazing dialogue delivery and expressions can nail this role.

Image Credits: In a still from the film and jacknicholsonofficial Instagram

Jonah Hill as Ibu Hatela

The character of Ibu Hatela was played by the actor Harish Patel in the movie. Jonah Hill is known for his comic roles and becomes the ideal choice to play Ibu Hatela.

Image Credits: In a still from the film and Jonah Hill Instagram

Jon Favreau as Inspector Kale

The role of Inspector Kale in Gunda was played by Rana Jung Bahadur. In the Hollywood version of the movie, Jon Favreau can play this role with ease.

Image Credits: In a still from the film and Jon Favreau Instagram

