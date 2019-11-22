Ford V Ferrari: Box Office Collection Head Start For The Christian Bale Starrer

Ford V Ferrari has managed to mark its position amongst Hollywood’s blockbusters with movies like The Dark Knight trilogy and American Hustle. The film was released on November 15 and has managed to collect $37.55 million in five days of its domestic release and around $64.2 million all over the globe. The film’s collections would only rise with critics appreciating the cast’s performance and the fans eager to watch them on the big screen. It has also managed to earn the rare A+ CinemaScore grade and thus getting back their $98 million capital is easily achievable. Read more about the Cristian Bale starrer, Ford V Ferrari. These numbers are according to Forbes.

Ford V Ferrari: Box Office collection

The film has received a great kickstart by collecting $31.5 million in its opening weekend. The film is in the fifth position of top film rankings for the opening weekend collection just after The Dark Knight trilogy and Terminator Salvation. After knowing Bale’s filmography, it might be difficult to believe that this film is actually one of the best starts of his career. Read more to know about Cristian Bale’s career. These numbers are according to Forbes.

#FordVsFerrari caps a great day of staring at screens.



Matt Damon is great; Christian Bale never better, which is saying something. Bale’s stupendous. (Always wanted to use that word.)



Fascinating true story, and electrifying racing scenes with no CGI.



Top 10 sports movie. A pic.twitter.com/vjRRItXQVb — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) November 17, 2019

Bale's debut film: Box office history

Bale made his acting debut in the year 1987 with Empire of the Sun. He was immediately given the lead role and the actor certainly did live you to the audience’s expectations. His first film collected $22.2 million domestically, which was years ago. The Dark Knight star has given the audience more than 40 films to watch and Ford V Ferrari might just end up being one of his biggest box office wins.

