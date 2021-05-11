'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' Filming Location And Other Interesting Details About This Film

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a popular romantic comedy film that had released back in 2008. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, this movie follows the story of a man who goes on vacation after his girlfriend Sarah breaks up with him after a long relationship. The movie portrays quite a few entertaining scenes with plot twists that add to the humour of this film. This movie features several scenic locations that catch the eye of the audience. Following is the filming location of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, where the majority of the film was shot.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall filming location

The place where a major part of this movie was filmed is Oahu, which is located in Hawaii, USA, as per locationshub.com. The big part of the plot focuses on the vacation that Peter, the lead character of the film takes after his girlfriend breaks up with him. Oahu is among the top locations of Hawaii, which in itself is one of the popular tourist destinations in the country. In Oahu, the film was shot in the Turtle Bay Resort, which sees the arrival of a large number of tourists every year.

IMAGES: SHUTTERSTOCK

The filming in the resort was reportedly wrapped up in 30 days. The resort also shared some information about the filming on their website, saying that some offices had to be converted into rooms to shelter over 180 people who were part of the film’s crew. While a lot of effort had to be taken from all ends throughout the filming, both the hotel staff and film staff were content with the results. Forgetting Sarah Marshall had a list of popular actors such as Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and others playing various roles.

Hawaii is considered to be one of the preferred destinations among filmmakers to shoot scenes that have a ‘holiday theme’. Many known movies and shows have been filmed there to date. Some of the most popular ones include Hawaii Five-O, Baywatch, Godzilla, Pearl Harbour, Just Go With It, The Descendants, Snakes on a Plane, Eye In The Sky, 50 First Dates, and many more.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL' TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.