Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Found Dead Near His University After Going Missing

The former child artist of 'Our Idiot Brother,' Matthew Mindler, who featured alongside Paul Rudd in the film was discovered dead on Saturday after it was reported that he went missing from his university. The university authorities said that there had been a search party organised for Matthew ever since it was known that he was missing. He was just 19 years old at the time of his death.

More about Matthew's unfortunate death

According to TMZ, Matthew's college officials acknowledged his demise with an announcement,

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."

The reason for his death was not disclosed, nor was there any suspicion of criminal conduct. On Wednesday, Matthew was reported to be missing when he did not return to his dormitory room on Tuesday night, as per TMZ. According to the information the police gave to TMZ, Matthew was last seen leaving his room at 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday.

They further reported that he was seen dressed up in a white Millersville University sweatshirt with black stripes on the sleeve, a black bag, jeans, and white sneakers. According to the university officials, Matthew attended lessons on Monday and Tuesday, but did not come back on Wednesday.

Notable works of Matthew Mindler

Mindler is most recognised for starring alongside Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Zooey Deschanel in the 2011 comedy Our Idiot Brother. River, which was the character Mindler played, was the son of Liz (Emily Mortimer) and Dylan (Steve Coogan) in the film.

Apart from that, Mindler also appeared in the short films Frequency in the year 2013 and Solo in 2015. He even acted in an episode of the 2009 series As the World Turns in the role of a Halloween Boy. In 2010, he participated in Late Show With David Letterman and in 2015, he went on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. In the year 2016, his most recent work was in the television film Chad: An American Boy.

