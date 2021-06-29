Foundation Trailer Releases Online With A Bang; Fans Ask For A Hindi Release

Foundation is one of the upcoming science-fiction drama TV series based on a book series of the same name by Issac Asimov. As the release date of the show was unveiled a while ago, the Foundation trailer recently hit the internet. It received numerous reactions from the fans who became excited for the release of the series after watching the trailer. Many fans even stated that this looked like a huge blockbuster while others shared that they loved the cast of the film.

The Foundation series will be following the life of Dr Hari Seldon, who will predict the fall of the Empire and will attempt to rebuild The Foundation to create a future civilization. Featuring Jared Harris, Lee Pace in the lead, other popular Foundation cast members will include Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, Alfred Enoch as Raych and more. The trailer of the series also gave a glimpse of one of the popular Indian actors, Kubbra Sait. Foundation release date has been set for 24 September 2021 and will be bankrolled by David S Goyer for Apple TV+.

The moment Apple TV released the trailer online, it received numerous positive reviews from the audiences. Many fans took to Twitter and stated that they were looking forward to watching the series after the release of a thrilling trailer. Some of the fans also asked the makers to release the Hindi version of the series while many others speculated that the series will be a huge success among the viewers. Some of the fans also commented that it had great casting and that Jared and Lee looked amazing. They also stated that the cast of the series was quite underrated. Some of the fans also mentioned that the content of the series was fantastic and their sound design was cut above the rest. There were many other fans who shared that the trailer looked like a huge blockbuster movie and revealed how impressed they were. Rest all others dropped in shocking face emojis. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the Foundation Trailer.

I am so looking forward to watching it — Edward Sanchez (@EdwardIsSoCool) June 28, 2021

Please Hindi release please pic.twitter.com/Y1G6dJ9kxN — Dabhi Jaydip (@DabhiJa33776280) June 28, 2021

It is the series that I look forward to the most since 2018 !!! AND IT HAS SUCH A HUGE PAINT SO BIG THAT THIS IS GOING TO BE A SUCCESSFUL SUCCESS !!! 🤞🤞🤞 #foundation — Isma (@deckfp) June 28, 2021

Jared Harris & Lee Pace great casting..very underrated — nonsensefans (@_peteachu_) June 28, 2021

Oh my God! So excited for this!! Apple TV is awesome the content is fantastic and their sound design just seems a cut above the rest. I’m so excited for this. — Techinterested (@Techinterested1) June 28, 2021

Can’t wait !!! 😱 — alexandre P (@alexanpetrin) June 28, 2021

Thank you for gifting us this glorious trailer!!! pic.twitter.com/cAvaOhbPNA — Jason Watson (@JsonWatson) June 28, 2021

Excellent trailer. I love this series as do a lot of people. It's a landmark book series. Please don't screw that up @Apple — PhillyGuy101 (@Api91Test) June 28, 2021

That look gooood! — Hair Force One (@FabrizioFrener) June 28, 2021

