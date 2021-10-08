'Free Guy' Gears Up For OTT Release; Ryan Reynolds Says 'movie Is About Friendship'

After breaking several pandemic box office records, Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy is all set to release on digital platforms. The movie garnered critical acclaim and apart from its star-studded cast, the movie also had cameos from various A-listers of Hollywood. As fans wait for Free Guy's OTT release, take a look at the time when Ryan Reynolds thanked all the actors for their cameos in his sci-fi action comedy movie. Reynolds plays the role of a bank teller who discovers that he is a non-playable character in an open-world video game and becomes the hero of the story, trying to save his friends from deletion by the game's creator.

Ryan Reynolds, earlier in September took to his Instagram and shared photos of himself with Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Karinski and thanked them for their cameos. The actor in his caption also thanked all the other actors who he could find a photo of, for their special appearance in the movie. Reynolds wrote, "This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don’t have photos of everyone, here’s to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #Free Guy."

The movie had several cameos like actor Chris Evans, Good Morning America host Lara Spencer and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek (posthumous) as themselves, Channing Tatum as in-game character Keith and several YouTube gaming personalities like Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane, DanTDM, and LazarBeam. Other voice cameos in the film include Tina Fey as Keith's mom, Hugh Jackman as a masked avatar in an alley, Dwayne Johnson as a bank robber, and John Krasinski as a silhouetted gamer. The movie was directed by Shawn Levy and also features Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi.

The film was a commercial and critical success worldwide making it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021 and received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the clever concept and compared it favourably to a combination of action video games and science fiction films such as Ready Player One, The Truman Show, The Matrix, Grand Theft Auto, and Fortnite. The movie was released in the United States on August 13 and in India on September 17 and is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 15.

Image: Instagram/@freeguymovie/AP