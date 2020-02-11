Freida Pinto Dominates Oscars After-party Carpet, Makes Heads Turn In Galia Lahav Couture

Frieda Pinto was a show stealer at the Oscars after-party, hosted by Vanity Fair, at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Sharing details of her outfit, the Slumdog Millionaire actor made heads turn in Galia Lahav couture. Turning the heat up in a thigh-high slit velvet gown, Pinto looked all ready to hit the dance floor. She styled her outfit with minimal jewelry- a few rings and some sparkling stud earrings to go with.

READ: Freida Pinto Gets Engaged To Photographer Cory Tran; Shares Photos With Fiancé

Freida Pinto stuns at the Oscars after-party

"Another year... another fabulous Vanity Fair party," Freida captioned her photos on Instagram. With several 'likes' and 'comments' on the post, the picture became the Internet's favorite. Apart from netizens, several celebrities also seemed to be impressed with Pinto's look. Nargis Fakhri commented: "So super wow". "Beauty," wrote Richa Chadha.

On the occasion of the 92nd Academy Awards, Freida Pinto reminded everyone of the day when Slumdog Millionaire won eight honors at Oscars. The film was nominated in 10 categories and its eight-Oscar record was the highest for any 2008 film at the 2009's Academy Awards.

READ: Freida Pinto’s Style File Is Giving The Fashion Police Some Major Fashion Goals

READ: Freida Pinto Is Mesmerized By Taj Mahal As She Visits The Monument With Boyfriend Cory Tran

The actress last featured in episodes of The Path in 2018, which features Aaron Paul in the lead role. Next, she will be featuring in a Drama film titled Hillbilly Elegy which is directed by Ron Howard. It is set to revolve around the story of a man who recalls the values of his origin. It will feature Amy Adams, Haley Bennett, Glenn Close, Sunny Mabrey, and Lucy Capri along with Freida Pinto.

READ: Freida Pinto Is Mesmerized By Taj Mahal As She Visits The Monument With Boyfriend Cory Tran

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.