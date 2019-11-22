Freida Pinto Gets Engaged To Photographer Cory Tran; Shares Photos With Fiancé

Freida Pinto, who is known for her performances in films like Slumdog Millionaire and Rise Of The Planets Of The Apes, has revealed that she is now engaged to photographer Cory Tran. The actor was reportedly dating Cory Tran for over a year now has been very open about her relationship. The announcement of their engagement was made by Freida Pinto on account of Cory's birthday on her social media. Check it out below -

Freida Pinto's engagement announcement

The rumours of the two dating were initially sparked in 2017. The two were often seen getting clicked by paparazzi in public events and later went open with their relationship. The photos posted by Freida feature the couple in adorable poses. In all the three photos, Freida Pinto is seen flaunting her engagement ring. Cory also posted photos of him and Freida, calling it the best birthday present he could ask for.

The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.👫

📸: sister @samanthamarq https://t.co/B3yv63SQcJ — Cory tran (@THECoryTran) November 21, 2019

On the work front:

Freida Pinto has evidently stayed away from big-budget films and has focused on working in indie films. The actor had previously stated that she is taking time out to focus on roles which help her better her acting skills. She featured in episodes of The Path in 2018, which features Aaron Paul in the lead role. She will be featuring in a Drama film titled Hillbilly Elegy which is directed by Ron Howard. It will revolve around the story of a man who recalls the values of his origin. It will feature Amy Adams, Haley Bennett, Glenn Close, Sunny Mabrey, and Lucy Capri along with Freida Pinto.

