Freida Pinto's Sister Gets Hitched, Actress Graces The Event With Fiancé Cory Tran

Freida Pinto, an Indian actor who appears often in American and British films, has garnered appreciation from her fans for her versatile roles in her films. Freida Pinto’s fame skyrocketed right after her debut film Slumdog Millionaire was a major success at the box office. She has garnered appreciation by her fans for her exceptional acting skills in her films. The actress who recently announced her engagement to photographer Cory Tran in a series of Instagram stories was seen attending her sister's wedding with her Fiancé. Look at the pictures below-

READ: Freida Pinto’s Style File Is Giving The Fashion Police Some Major Fashion Goals

Freida Pinto's sister gets hitched, former posts pictures

READ: Freida Pinto Is Mesmerized By Taj Mahal As She Visits The Monument With Boyfriend Cory Tran

READ: Freida Pinto Is Mesmerized By Taj Mahal As She Visits The Monument With Boyfriend Cory Tran

Freida Pinto has evidently stayed away from big-budget films and has focused on working indie films. The actor had previously stated that she is taking time out to focus on roles that help her better her acting skills. She featured in episodes of The Path in 2018, which features Aaron Paul in the lead role. She will be featuring in a Drama film titled Hillbilly Elegy which is directed by Ron Howard. It will revolve around the story of a man who recalls the values of his origin. It will feature Amy Adams, Haley Bennett, Glenn Close, Sunny Mabrey, and Lucy Capri along with Freida Pinto.

Helmed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire is Freida’s debut film that did remarkably well at the box office. Reports say that Pinto received many accolades for her performance in the film. The story of the Oscar-winning film chronicles the life of Jamal Malik (essayed by Dev Patel), an 18-year-old orphan from the slums of Mumbai, who is about to experience the biggest day of his life in a puzzled gaming session. Through his journey filled with hardships, Latika (Freida) stands beside him till the end.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.