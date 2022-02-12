'Friends' Co-star Courteney Cox Wishes Jennifer Aniston Happy Birthday With Old Pic, See

Courteney Cox praised her longtime friend Jennifer Aniston on her birthday. Cox took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for Aniston. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston. I found this picture in our apartment." Cox further added, "It was the first year we became friends. I loved you then and now forever. The duo could be seen flaunting their smile in a beautiful picture fixed in a photo frame.

Jennifer and Courteney are known for their special friendship since the Friends. The duo recently reunited with the whole cast in the Friends' Reunion. The Reunion premiered in May last year. Fans eagerly waited for the show to air and despite the dates for the Friends reunion episode being pushed forward, the day of its release finally arrived. Fans were thus excited and were extremely happy upon the release of the special episode. The reunion episode saw a huge viewership and also broke records in the UK in terms of viewership.

Reese Witherspoon pens heartfelt birthday wish for Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon also wished her The Morning Show costar a Happy Birthday with a special post. Reese took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile. Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humour, and her endless positivity is such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday!"

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with messages like "Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston Keep on shining and smiling; have fun celebrating!", and "I love you both! Favourite actresses!! (two heart emoticons". While the rest of the users simply dropped birthday wishes for the actor.

Friends reunion cast

Besides the six lead actors of Friends, the Friends Reunion episode also features some of the guest stars of the sitcom, like Maggie Wheeler, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Elliot Gould, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, Larry Hankin, and more. The reunion special episode also features celebrities like Lady Gaga, Justin Beiber, David Beckham, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, etc. The Friends Reunion, for the Indian audience, is streaming on ZEE5.

