Courteney Cox Opens Up About Marriage Plans With Beau Johnny McDaid; 'Not Opposed To It'

Courteney Cox, who rose to fame after her role in the popular sitcom Friends recently opened up about her relationship with her long-time boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. In a recent conversation with People, the actor spoke about her marriage plans with the musician, whom she has been dating since 2013. The actor was earlier married to David Arquette, with whom she shares a daughter, and spoke about her plans about getting married to McDaid.

When asked by People about her marriage plans with her long-time beau, the actor mentioned that she does not think about it, but is 'definitely not opposed to it'. The couple spent a lot of time apart from each other owing to the first lockdown that was imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. McDaid was stuck abroad due to the lockdown and Cox mentioned she began to appreciate their relationship even more during this time. She told the publication, "I've learned that love is precious. As I've gotten older, I've realized that."

She also listed down several attributes of the musician and called him a 'great listener'. She said, "He is a great listener. And I've never met someone more patient. He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous".

McDaid was recently nominated for a Grammy award for song of the year and Cox shared a picture of the duo on her Instagram account as she expressed how proud she was of him. She uploaded three pictures and each one got goofier than the last. She wrote, "Somebody was nominated for a Grammy (song of the year)! So proud of you @jmd_snowpatrol ♥️"

The actor often shares glimpses of her life with Johnny online. On his birthday in 2021, she posted a picture of the duo on the sets of Friends as they smiled from ear to ear and twinned in black. Cox wished him on the occasion as she called him her 'best friend and love'. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention a talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd. x"

Image: Instagram/@courteneycoxofficial