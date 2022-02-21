'Friends': Courteney Cox Opens Up About Career; 'Want To Be Remembered As Monica But...'

Courteney Cox is well-known across the world for her role as Monica Geller in the popular sitcom Friends, through which she reached the epitome of fame. However, the actor recently expressed her desire to go beyond the benchmark set by the iconic character. While speaking to Los Angeles Times, Courteney Cox mentioned she wishes to 'make a mark' and not just be one character. An avid social media user, Courteney often engages with her fans as she shares glimpses of her life.

Courteney Cox on Monica from Friends

The actor rose to fame after her iconic role as Monica Geller in the fan-favourite sitcom Friends. However, she noted during the interview with Los Angeles Times that Monica is not the only character she wishes to be known for. She told the publication that there is 'a lot more' she wants to do and show instead of being known for her one role. She said:

"I want to be remembered as Monica. But I’d also like to have something else. I want to make a mark not just as one character but as other characters and other successes. I have a lot more to do. I have a lot more to show."

The actor also went on to mention that she was unsure of the kind of actor she wanted to be in the early stages of her career. She stated that she lacked the 'confidence' to push herself and try things, which she sometimes 'really regrets'. She mentioned that at the beginning of her career as an actor, all she wanted to do was 'get a job', however, now she wants to be respected. She said-

"When I was starting out, I just wanted to get a job. Now, I want to be respected. And I want to be seen as somebody who has been around for a long time and is challenging themselves… as opposed to we know her."

Courteney Cox on the work front

The fifth instalment from the Scream franchise was recently released and saw Cox take on a pivotal role alongside Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and others. The film is all about a mysterious killer, who targets teenagers.

Fans are now waiting for the release of the actor's Shining Vale, which is a horror-comedy series that will premiere on March 6. The show will be all about a dysfunctional family that moves into a haunted house. Cox's character, Pat soon begins to see the demons haunting the new home, but no one believes her.

Watch the Shining Vale trailer here

