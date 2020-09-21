'Friends' Creator Marta Kauffman Shares Why Team Had To Cut An Episode Before It Aired

In an interview with news.com.au, Hollywood producer Marta Kauffman spoke about FRIENDS and recalled the time when the team had to dump an episode of the show right after the 9/11 attacks. Marta Kauffman mentioned that the writers of the show had come up with a segment, which featured Chandler Bing and Monica Geller heading out for their anniversary when the airport officials take Chandler in custody and interrogate him about an apparent bomb hoarding. Explaining the reason why the authorities questioned Chandler about a bomb possession, Marta revealed that Chandler had made a joke about ‘bombs’.

'We were fortunate': Kauffman

Adding to the same, Marta Kauffman mentioned the incident of 9/11 happened right after the episode was shot. Furthermore, Kauffman revealed that the team was ‘fortunate’ enough to not have aired the episode of the show. However, the particular segment is available on YouTube. Watch the deleted scene here:

Airport scene

9/11 attacks

9/11 was a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the terrorist group Al-Qaeda against the United States. The attack reportedly resulted in 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries. The attacks happened at the North and South towers of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan.

FRIENDS

FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS follows the story of six friends, who indulge in adventures that make their lives both troublesome and happening. Besides being lauded for its funny story plot and unmissable one-liners, FRIENDS has also been appreciated for its interesting star cast.

FRIENDS reunion

The much-awaited reunion of FRIENDS will bring back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc together after they took the final bow in 2004. Reportedly, FRIENDS was supposed to debut on HBO Max in May but was held back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reunion will be filmed on the original series’ Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The reunion special was supposed to help kick off the HBO Max streaming service when it launched in May. However, the streaming service is running all 236 episodes of FRIENDS through the original sitcom's iconic 10-season run.

