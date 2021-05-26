FRIENDS Reunion: Jennifer Aniston Votes Ex Brad Pitt One Of Her Favourite Guests On Show

Television's Rachel Green, aka Jennifer Aniston, voted her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, as one of her most favourite guests who graced the sets of FRIENDS at the FRIENDS reunion special episode that the cast of the hit sitcom filmed some time ago. During a conversation with the officials at Access Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston said that "Mr Pitt was wonderful" and also went on to use the adjective "Fantastic" while giving her opinion on him while talking about one of her favourite guest stars who graced the couch for the FRIENDS reunion episode. Brad Pitt had guest-starred in one of the episodes of the sitcom, titled "The One With The Rumour" which is a part of the eighth season of the same. Over the years, several A-listers have guest-starred on the show, such as the likes of Charlie Sheen, Tom Selleck, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, Bruce Willis, Ben Stiller and even the late Robin Williams.

As far as FRIENDS reunion date and time are concerned, the special episode will air on HBO Max on May 27th. FRIENDS reunion cast will see the original six actors return to the couch. They will be joined in by a number of renowned personalities from the world of entertainment from time to time. A list of almost all the guests who will be seen on the episode in question can be found below.

The guest list for the FRIENDS special reunion episode:

As far as Indian viewers are concerned, they can stream the same on Zee5. Quite recently, the official Instagram accounts of the same had shared the details of the episode in question as well. That post can be found below.

The teaser trailer of the FRIENDS reunion special episode indicates that the cast will discuss the time when all six cast members laid eyes on each other for the first time during their very first table read, and indulge in a FRIENDS Q&A session in the manner that was seen on one of the episodes. Additionally, the cast members will be seen re-enacting some of the moments from the show featuring them that made them a viral hit as per the standards of the late '90s and the early 2000s. The same can be found below.

FRIENDS reunion trailer:

