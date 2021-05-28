FRIENDS Reunion: Lisa Kudrow Shares Selfie With David, Says 'waited Long To Get Together'

FRIENDS Reunion episode, The One Where They Get Back Together, premiered on May 27, Thursday. Post FRIENDS Reunion special episode release, actor Lisa Kudrow, who played Pheobe on the sitcom, took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie image with David Schwimmer, who played Ross. As seen in Lisa Kudrow's Instagram post and the reunion episode, the actor revealed that she reunited with David almost 17 years after the show went off-air.

Lisa shares a selfie with David post FRIENDS Reunion special episode

As a part of her Instagram caption, Lisa wrote, "Tonight….That’s how long we waited to get together" and thanked Schwimmer. Here, Lisa Kudrow is seen clicking the selfie, while David Schwimmer stood next to her. While the former wore a brown outfit and sported black eyeglasses, the latter is seen in a black tee-shirt. Lisa Kudrow in FRIENDS Reunion shared that David and she got together after 17 years of separation.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Lisa Kudrow's Instagram post. Courteney Cox, who played Monica on the show, also reacted to Lisa and David's picture. She commented, "Awww I love you guy!!!". One of the users wrote, "Oh my goshh friendship goals", while another added, "Best. Reunion. Ever. Just amazingly well done and an example of how love always wins". A fan comment read as, "That was the best reunion ever! You all will never know just how much you’ve truly touched lives with your gifts". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

FRIENDS Reunion review

FRIENDS Reunion premiered on HBO Max and HBO Go internationally and on ZEE5 in India. The one hour forty minutes episode sees the main cast visiting the sets, including Monica's apartment, the coffee shop, Joey and Chandler's apartment. The main cast also play the trivia game played during one of the FRIENDS' episodes. Lisa Kudrow in FRIENDS Reunion sings Smelly Cat alongside Lady Gaga. It also features David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and Nicollette Sheridan.

