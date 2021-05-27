FRIENDS Reunion Premiering To Lady Gaga Singing Smelly Cat: Recap Of The Day

Several events took place today in Hollywood. From FRIENDS Reunion premiering to Lady Gaga singing Smelly Cat on FRIENDS Reunion, many events made headlines on May 27, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

FRIENDS Reunion premieres

The much-awaited reunion episode of the iconic show FRIENDS premiered on May 27, 2021. The cast of the show came together and remembered the good times they had while filming it. Much to the surprise of the fans, they also recreated some of the funniest moments from the sitcom. Fans could not contain their excitement to see their favourite characters reunite after 17 years.

Lady Gaga on FRIENDS Reunion

Popstar Lady Gaga appeared on the FRIENDS Reunion episode as a guest. She joined Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay in singing the popular song Smelly Cat that was written by the former. Just as Phoebe was sitting on the couch in Central Perk, Lady Gaga comes in and both start jamming on the song. Fans have showered love on this segment as many took to Twitter to express their excitement.

Ariana Grande's wedding photos

The Dangerous Woman singer Ariana Grande took to her Instagram handle to share her gorgeous wedding pictures. She is wearing an elegant white strapless dress and has donned the classic veil as well. Her hair is styled in her signature ponytail. Her husband Dalton Gomez is donning a classic black suit. She captioned her post, “5.15.21”.

Chris Noah to reprise his role as Mr Big in Sex And City Reboot

Chris Noah is all set to reprise his role as Mr Big in the upcoming Sex And City Reboot. Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of the series, said that he is ‘thrilled’ to be working with Chris again. The SATC reboot is titled Just Like That…

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston on FRIENDS Reunion

In the special reunion episode, David Schwimmer revealed he had a huge crush on Jennifer back then. He also said that they did not go any further because either of them would always be in a relationship and they did not 'cross the boundary'. Rachel also added that she felt the same for him and ‘channelled’ their feelings into Ross and Rachel.

