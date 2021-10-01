The much-loved and popular sitcom, Friends initially featured Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel Green take on the role as a waitress at the gang's favourite hang-out spot, Central Perk. Currently, one of the show's stars, Courteney Cox, who played Monica, is shooting at the Warner Bros. lot, which served as the home in the sitcom. The actor took to her Instagram account to show he fans and followers what she does when she gets a break from shooting.

Courteney Cox serves coffee at Central Perk

Courteney Cox is taking a trip down memory lane as she revisits the sets from her 1994 comedy series, Friends. In the reel she posted on her Instagram account she can be seen picking up shifts at Central Perk. Central Perk was always known for being the coffee shop at which the Friends gang got together and spent time with each other.

The actor is currently shooting for Shining Vale and happened to get some time off between her schedule. She shared a video of herself waitressing at the popular Central Perk cafe and serving coffee to tourists enjoying the Friends experience as they enjoy a hot mug of coffee on the popular orange sofa. The actor also picked up a shift at the gift shop and handed out drive-on passes at a parking lot. The video also featured Frieds' Monica handing out a keychain to a customer for free and several fans gating selfies with her.

Courteney Cox has an active social media presence and often hops onto trends and incorporates references from Friends, or from her character on the show. The challenge she participated in was for fans to tell their followers they are 'not a Monica' without telling her they are 'not a Monica'. Cox uploaded the video with herself and her make-up artist in the frame. She said, “Tell me you're not a Monica without telling me you're not a Monica, my make-up artist will go first." Through the video, she insinuated that her make-up artist was not at all like her on-screen character, Monica from the show, as she had not arranged her make-up in a systematic order, which Cox did later in the video. The video ended with Cox's make-up artist says she could not find another, now that Cox had tidied up.

Image: Instagram/@courteneycoxofficial