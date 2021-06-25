'FRIENDS' Star Lisa Kudrow Talks About Her Style On The Show, Says 'fittings Were Not Fun'

FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow who played Pheobe Buffay, recently opened up about her style on the show. During the actor's conversation with Howard Stern on the latest episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, she admitted that "fittings were not fun" for her. Lisa Kudrow shared that she had a different body type than Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green and Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller.

Lisa Kudrow in FRIENDS went through tough time while costume fittings

Talking about the same, Lisa Kudrow told Howard Stern, "It's not that I felt horrible around them. I have a different body type. I'm just bigger and sometimes the clothes, when I'd see the show, were so sort of full of volume," the Hanging Up actor added. During her conversation with Howard, Lisa Kudrow remembered an instance where she felt like she enveloped her female co-stars at a point, during a hugging scene because of her oversized shirt's oversized sleeves. She said, "I felt like this mountainous thing that swallowed them alive." Lisa Kudrow as Pheobe Buffay played one of the six friends on the sitcom, FRIENDS.

Jennifer Aniston also appeared on the latest episode of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show. During her conversation with Howard Stern, she shared that she felt comfortable wearing tight outfits on the show. She said, "No one was saying, 'Girls, your outfits need to be tighter and smaller and skimpier' Absolutely no way." She further added, "It was just sort of what we felt comfortable in." Jennifer Aniston also brought up one of the most debated topics about her style, whether she wore a bra or not on Friends. Reacting to the same, she said, "That was a topic of conversation".

FRIENDS reunion episode recently premiered on HBO Max on May 27. Titled 'The One Where They Get Back Together', the special episode was hosted by James Corden. During this ep, the FRIENDS cast revisited the iconic sets of the show. The Friends Reunion also featured David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and Nicollette Sheridan.

IMAGE: LISA KUDROW'S INSTAGRAM

