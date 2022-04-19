Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox rose to international fame for their roles as Rachel Green and Monica Geller on the popular sitcom Friends which aired from 1994-to 2004. The actors managed to earn a lease-free space in the hearts of the audience with their craft in the show and fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo together again.

Recently, Jennifer Aniston took to her social media handle and shared a video that delighted the show's fans as they were elated to see Aniston reunite with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

Jennifer Aniston shares a clip with Courteney Cox

On Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video with Courteney Cox. In the clip, the two actors were seen posing for a boomerang wearing the 'Friends Forever' T-shirts. Jennifer Aniston wore a white coloured t-shirt, Courteney Cox on the other hand opted for a black t-shirt. Sharing the clip, Aniston captioned the post as "friends forever ❤️"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "omg, look at you?! two gorgeous best friends 🥰" and another wrote "All my love for you guys! Friendship goals😍", whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments.

Courteney Cox wishes Jennifer Aniston her birthday

A few months back, Courteney Cox praised her longtime friend Jennifer Aniston on her birthday. Cox took to her Instagram stories and penned a heartfelt note for Aniston. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston. I found this picture in our apartment." Cox further added, "It was the first year we became friends. I loved you then and even more now." The duo could be seen flaunting their smile in a beautiful picture fixed in a photo frame.

More about Friends: The Reunion

Apart from the lead actors, the Friends Reunion episode also featured some of the guest stars of the sitcom, including Maggie Wheeler, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Elliot Gould, Christina Pickles, and Tom Selleck, Larry Hankin, and more. The reunion special episode also features celebrities like Lady Gaga, Justin Beiber, David Beckham, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, etc. For the Indian audience, the special episode is currently streaming on ZEE5.

IMAGE: AP