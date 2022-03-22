Actor Jennifer Aniston is all love for her on-screen younger sister Reese Witherspoon who turned 46-years-old on March 22, 2022. Dubbed as one of the most popular shows that claims a cult status, NBC's FRIENDS ran for over a decade and still continues to reign over the hearts of people owing to its light heart comedy and lovable characters. One such character was Aniston's on-screen snobby, wise and sweet sister Jill Green played by Witherspoon.

Taking the opportunity of the Legally Blonde actor's birthday, Aniston revised their times on FRIENDS. Moreover, the actors are currently seen together in The Morning Show on Apple TV+. Check out Aniston wished Reese Witherspoon on her birthday.

Jennifer Aniston wishes Reese Witherspoon on birthday

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 53-year-old shared a picture from the sets of FRIENDS with Reese Witherspoon. She also shared a video from the sets of The Morning Show along with some unseen selfies with the birthday girl. In the caption, Aniston did not shy away from complimenting Witherspoon as she described her as 'sweet ray of sunshine'.

Jennifer Aniston wrote, ''It’s somebody’s birthday today. My little sister 👉🏼 co-anchor 👉🏼 partner in crime 🥂 I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! ❤️ Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon''.

More on Jennifer Aniston

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on since February 24, 2022. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Aniston honoured the women fighting in Ukraine for their freedom as well as the doctors, journalists and more who are risking their lives. She began, ''Thinking about the women and girls in Ukraine and around the world who are heroically fighting for their country and people today — as soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as protesters, as journalists,''

She continued, ''To these women risking their lives in Ukraine and in neighboring countries: you’re incredible and the whole world is behind you 🙏🏼 I know it’s difficult to figure out what the best ways to support are, so I’m linking some resources and ways to join in supporting these women through donations here.'' The actor added a bunch of organizations where her fans can donate to provide humanitarian aid to the war-hit country.

Image: Instagram/@jenniferaniston/reesewitherspoon