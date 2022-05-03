From Blake Lively's Reversible Gown To Kim-Pete's Appearance; All Met Gala 2022 Highlights

Quick links:
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @METGALAOFFICIAL
The biggest fashion event, Met Gala 2022 saw a plethora of celebrities, power couples and more grace the red carpet in the most stunning designer wear. This year's fashion soiree, whose theme was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and a 'gilded glamour' dress code had several iconic moments, making it an evening to remember.
From Blake Lively's reversible Atelier Versace dress, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's Met Gala debut as a couple to Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla's Sabyasachi couture sari, here's a look at all the highlights from the star-studded affair.
Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, who was also the event's co-chair, was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet. While she entered the event alongside Ryan Reynolds in a bronze-copper Atelier Versace gown, her transition to the blue-green attire made heads turn. with the Deadpool star also giving a jaw-dropped expression.
Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha celebrated Indian craftsmanship with a "gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet."
Kim Kardashian made fashion history as she stepped out in Marilyn Monroe's iconic 60-year-old dress designed by Jean Louis. One of the star's most iconic looks, Marilyn in 1962 for John F. Kennedy's 45th birthday. Meanwhile, Pete looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt.
As global icon Rihanna couldn't attend the Met Gala event this year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art paid a historic tribute to the soon-to-be-mommy by getting a marble statue made in her honour.
shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one! pic.twitter.com/NawYMd0RpL— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 3, 2022
New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a bold fashion statement as he opted for a tuxedo coat that read "End Gun Violence.". The outfit, which was curated by Brooklyn-based artist Laolu Senbanjo featured the iconic Brooklyn Bridge and a large handgun with a stop sign covering it.
Bringing a little swagger back to the #MetGala!— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2022
Honored to be here. pic.twitter.com/PuyOfy6FmQ
'Elvis' star Austin Butler and supermodel Kaia Gerber made heads turn as they posed in complementing outfits on the red carpet. the duo also managed to steal a kiss as they got together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase.
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler on the #MetGala / #MetGala2022 carpet. pic.twitter.com/5AMaiVBNC1— Austin Butler News (@AButlerNews) May 2, 2022
Rapper Cardi B was a sight to behold as she strutted down the red carpet with designer Donatella Versace, clad in a gown made from almost a 'kilometre of gold chains'.
