From Blake Lively's Reversible Gown To Kim-Pete's Appearance; All Met Gala 2022 Highlights

The biggest fashion event, Met Gala 2022 saw a plethora of celebrities, power couples and more grace the red carpet in the most stunning designer wear. This year's fashion soiree, whose theme was 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and a 'gilded glamour' dress code had several iconic moments, making it an evening to remember.

From Blake Lively's reversible Atelier Versace dress, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's Met Gala debut as a couple to Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla's Sabyasachi couture sari, here's a look at all the highlights from the star-studded affair.

Revisiting the best moments from the Met Gala 2022

Blake Lively pays an ode to the Statue of Liberty with her reversible gown

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, who was also the event's co-chair, was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet. While she entered the event alongside Ryan Reynolds in a bronze-copper Atelier Versace gown, her transition to the blue-green attire made heads turn. with the Deadpool star also giving a jaw-dropped expression.

Natasha Poonawalla's custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail

Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha celebrated Indian craftsmanship with a "gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Met Gala debut as a couple

Kim Kardashian made fashion history as she stepped out in Marilyn Monroe's iconic 60-year-old dress designed by Jean Louis. One of the star's most iconic looks, Marilyn in 1962 for John F. Kennedy's 45th birthday. Meanwhile, Pete looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt.

The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's historic tribute to Rihanna

As global icon Rihanna couldn't attend the Met Gala event this year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art paid a historic tribute to the soon-to-be-mommy by getting a marble statue made in her honour.

shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one! pic.twitter.com/NawYMd0RpL — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 3, 2022

NYC Mayor Eric Adams' 'End Gun Violence' Tuxedo

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a bold fashion statement as he opted for a tuxedo coat that read "End Gun Violence.". The outfit, which was curated by Brooklyn-based artist Laolu Senbanjo featured the iconic Brooklyn Bridge and a large handgun with a stop sign covering it.

Bringing a little swagger back to the #MetGala!



Honored to be here. pic.twitter.com/PuyOfy6FmQ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2022

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make their red carpet debut as a couple

'Elvis' star Austin Butler and supermodel Kaia Gerber made heads turn as they posed in complementing outfits on the red carpet. the duo also managed to steal a kiss as they got together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase.

Cardi B opts for gold chains studded gown by Donatella Versace

Rapper Cardi B was a sight to behold as she strutted down the red carpet with designer Donatella Versace, clad in a gown made from almost a 'kilometre of gold chains'.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @METGALAOFFICIAL)