From 'Hannah Montana' To 'Camp Rock': A Look At Nick Jonas And His Disney Endeavours

Hollywood singer and actor, Nick Jonas, has appeared in a number of movies and tv shows over the course of his career. Nick Jonas' tv shows include his roles in Kingdom, Scream Queens, Hawaii Five-0 and more. The actor has also appeared in a number of films, his last one being Chaos Walking.

However, before his roles in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, Nick Jonas gained a lot of recognition for his endeavours with Disney. It all began when the Jonas Brothers decided to appear in an episode of Hannah Montana, which was very well received eventually leading to many more projects between Disney and the Brothers. Here's a look at Nick Jonas' tv shows and movies for Disney.

Nick Jonas' in collaboration with Disney

Hannah Montana - Episode: Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas

Hannah Montana's 42nd episode titled, Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas featured the Jonas Brothers in 2007. The episode broke basic cable records with 10.8 million viewers and became basic cable's most-watched series telecast ever. It is also the highest-rated episode of Hannah Montana ever.

Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream

Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream was a reality television series on Disney Channel consisting of two seasons. The show followed the life of the boy band, Jonas Brothers. It featured the personal lives of the brothers and on tours. The series' first season premiered on May 16, 2008. The show returned with a second season in March 2010, which concluded on May 31, 2010.

Camp Rock

Camp Rock is a musical television film starring Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Meaghan Martin, Maria Canals-Barrera, Daniel Fathers, and Alyson Stoner. The story follows Mitchie, a young girl aspiring to be a singer, and her time at Camp Rock, a summer music camp, where she will discover friends, adversaries, romance, and her voice. The film premiered on Disney Channel on June 20, 2008. The film was watched by 8.9 million viewers on the night of its premiere and is currently the third-highest viewed Disney Channel original movie of all time, behind High School Musical 2 and Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie.

Jonas

Jonas was a Disney Channel Original Series starring the Jonas Brothers and was created by Michael Curtis and Roger S. H. Schulman. The series premiered on Disney Channel on May 2, 2009. Jonas is the first Disney Channel Original Series since Phil of the Future not to be shot on videotape in a multi-camera format, be filmed before a live studio audience, or use a laugh track. The second season was called Jonas L.A. reflecting the Brothers' move to LA for filming.

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam is a musical television film and a sequel to the 2008 film Camp Rock. The film stars Demi Lovato, the Jonas Brothers, Meaghan Martin, Maria Canals-Barrera, Daniel Fathers, and Alyson Stoner, as well as newcomers Daniel Kash, Matthew "Mdot" Finley, and Chloe Bridges. In the film, a new rival summer music camp, Camp Star, appears and attracts everyone's attention, which could mean the end of Camp Rock. The film premiered on Disney Channel on September 3, 2010.

