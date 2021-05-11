From 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' To 'Mowgli': List Of Films Directed By Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis is best known for his roles comprising of motion capture acting, animation, and voice work. He has appeared in films such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Adventures of Tintin and many more. Apart from acting, he is also the director of a few films. Read ahead to know more about Andy Serkis directed movies.

A look at Andy Serkis directed movies

Breathe

Andy Serkis served as a second unit director for The Hobbit films and made his directorial debut with the film Breathe. Breathe is a drama film that stars Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville, Tom Hollander, Ed Speleers and Dean-Charles Chapman. The movie tells the story of a man who became paralysed from the neck down by polio at the age of 28. The IMDb rating of the movie 7.2 out of 10.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is an adventure drama film directed by Andy Serkis that released in 2018. The movie stars Rohan Chand, Matthew Rhys, and Freida Pinto, along with voice and motion capture performances from Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris, and Andy Serkis. The story revolves around a human child raised by wolves and the IMDb rating of the movie is 6.5 out of 10.

The Ruins of Empires

The Ruins of Empires is a movie directed by Johl Garling, Andy Serkis and stars Akala and Colin Salmon in the lead roles. The movie follows a man’s evolution via astral travel and multiple reincarnations, in an attempt to discover the cause of the rise and fall of Empires. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Andy Serkis is most recently the director of the upcoming superhero film named Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The movie stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. It is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Venom and is a sequel to the film Venom (2018). The movie is scheduled to release in the US in September 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

