Frozen 2: Fans Call The Sequel A Cinematic Treat By Walt Disney

Frozen 2 has finally hit the theatres. The film is a sequel of Frozen and shows the princesses Elsa and Anna on another adventure. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are reprising their roles in the film. Josh Gad is also part of the film and is reprising his role as the funny snowman Olaf. Read on to know what fans are saying about the film.

Frozen 2: Fan reactions

Frozen 2: Film overview

The Hindi version of Frozen 2 has been dubbed by the Chopra sisters Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has also sung a song in the film. The sequel has been once again directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff are also reprising their roles as Olaf and Kristoff. Kristen Bell during her appearance on Ellen's show had also revealed that she and voice artist Idina Menzel have recorded a couple of songs for the film. Now that the highly anticipated Disney film is out it will be interesting to see how the fans react to the sequel.

Fan reactions

when I say “poetic cinema” I mean show yourself sequence #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/MHOxGhY7qi — josie 🍂 (@emiliaheards) November 22, 2019

Oh my god Elsa with her hair down in the fucking WHITE DRESS??????? #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/bC52XOpt3e — Madison (@_wildflowerz) November 22, 2019

Frozen 2 was fun! Living up to the expectations set by its hit prequel, this movie delivers a similar emotional and musical experience! #Frozen2 #Frozen2Review pic.twitter.com/4fnoV1TuzM — Harsha Vardhan (BHV) (@harsha_bhv) November 22, 2019

#Frozen2 - Has more elements for adults than kids, but somewhat the visual and musical grandeur keeps the universal crowds amazed.#Frozen2Tamil #Frozen2review



Read the review : https://t.co/yOM0f7hQ9t — anand (@anandviswajit) November 20, 2019

