Frozen 2: Fans Call The Sequel A Cinematic Treat By Walt Disney

Hollywood News

Frozen 2 the much awaited sequel of the 2013 film has finally released. Fans of the franchise are being vocal on Twitter and are expressing their thoughts.

Frozen 2

Frozen 2 has finally hit the theatres. The film is a sequel of Frozen and shows the princesses Elsa and Anna on another adventure. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are reprising their roles in the film. Josh Gad is also part of the film and is reprising his role as the funny snowman Olaf. Read on to know what fans are saying about the film.

Frozen 2: Fan reactions

Frozen 2: Film overview

Frozen 2 has finally hit the theatres. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are also back at playing their iconic roles of Elsa and Anna. The Hindi version of Frozen 2 has been dubbed by the Chopra sisters Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has also sung a song in the film. The sequel has been once again directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff are also reprising their roles as Olaf and Kristoff. Kristen Bell during her appearance on Ellen’s show had also revealed that she and voice artist Idina Menzel have recorded a couple of songs for the film. Now that the highly anticipated Disney film is out it will be interesting to see how the fans react to the sequel.

