Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Frozen 2' Experience With 'baby Sister' Parineeti Chopra;see Video

Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of Disney's 'Frozen 2' which is the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2013 film 'Frozen'. The actor has collaborated with her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra for the first time ever for the Hindi version of Frozen 2 which is slated to release worldwide on November 22. The sister duo will be lending their voices for the characters of Princess Elsa and Princess Anna in the superhit Disney film.

The Gunday actor shared a video of their camaraderie in her Twitter handle. She revealed how Disney's adventure has proven to be an iconic opportunity for both of them to work together for the first time. Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra can be seen expressing their love towards each other throughout the video.

Take a look at the BTS video shared by the Priyanka Chopra:

Call it luck or destiny, but I've voiced some strong, amazing characters for Disney. Voicing Elsa was a joy, & working with my baby sister @ParineetiChopra was an added bonus. Can't wait for you guys to see it... #Frozen2 in cinemas November 22#FrozenSisters @DisneyStudiosIN pic.twitter.com/lqMRCrPWGz — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 21, 2019

Read | Parineeti Chopra: Inspirational And Empowering Quotes By The Actor

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra had taken to Instagram and posted a video of her empowering journey with Disney. The actor also spoke about women empowerment and how there is nothing in the world that can stop them from paving their own path in their own unique style. The actor promises new inspiration for this generation through the characters of Princess Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2.

Take a look at her post:

Read | Times When Parineeti Chopra Talked About Priyanka And Nick Jonas

Sisterhood in the magical world

A similar video was uploaded a few days ago by actor Parineeti Chopra through her Instagram account reminding their fans and audiences of the release of the film. In the video, both Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are seen promising an adventurous and magical ride into the Frozen story with an added feature of 'sisters bonding'. The younger of the two sisters, Parineeti Chopra captioned the video saying, "Mimi Didi and Tisha become Elsa and Anna" highlighting the essence of the sisterhood that is integral to the plot of the Disney movie.

Take a look at Parineeti's post:

Read | Priyanka Chopra & Salman Khan Are Most Searched Indian Stars Internationally

Read | Parineeti Chopra: Journey From Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl To Jabariya Jodi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.