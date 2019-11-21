The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Frozen 2' Experience With 'baby Sister' Parineeti Chopra;see Video

Hollywood News

In a heartwarming BTS video, actor Priyanka Chopra opens up about her experience of working with her 'baby-sister' and actor Parineeti Chopra in 'Frozen 2'

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of Disney's 'Frozen 2' which is the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2013 film 'Frozen'. The actor has collaborated with her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra for the first time ever for the Hindi version of Frozen 2 which is slated to release worldwide on November 22. The sister duo will be lending their voices for the characters of Princess Elsa and Princess Anna in the superhit Disney film.

The Gunday actor shared a video of their camaraderie in her Twitter handle. She revealed how Disney's adventure has proven to be an iconic opportunity for both of them to work together for the first time. Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra can be seen expressing their love towards each other throughout the video.

Take a look at the BTS video shared by the Priyanka Chopra:

 Read | Parineeti Chopra: Inspirational And Empowering Quotes By The Actor

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra had taken to Instagram and posted a video of her empowering journey with Disney. The actor also spoke about women empowerment and how there is nothing in the world that can stop them from paving their own path in their own unique style. The actor promises new inspiration for this generation through the characters of Princess Elsa and Anna in Frozen 2.

Take a look at her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Read | Times When Parineeti Chopra Talked About Priyanka And Nick Jonas

Sisterhood in the magical world

A similar video was uploaded a few days ago by actor Parineeti Chopra through her Instagram account reminding their fans and audiences of the release of the film. In the video, both Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are seen promising an adventurous and magical ride into the Frozen story with an added feature of 'sisters bonding'. The younger of the two sisters, Parineeti Chopra captioned the video saying, "Mimi Didi and Tisha become Elsa and Anna" highlighting the essence of the sisterhood that is integral to the plot of the Disney movie.

Take a look at Parineeti's post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Read | Priyanka Chopra & Salman Khan Are Most Searched Indian Stars Internationally

Read | Parineeti Chopra: Journey From Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl To Jabariya Jodi

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG