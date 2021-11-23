Full House's Jodie Sweetin Opens Up About Battle With Anxiety, Calls Self 'stress Starver'

Jodie Sweetin, who rose to fame early in life with her role as Stephanie Tanner in Full House recently opened up about her battle with anxiety during quarantine. She confessed that she 'was a mess' in the Allison Interviews podcast. Although the actor was able to stay home with her children, she admitted that she struggled.

Jodie Sweetin opens up about struggle with anxiety during quarantine

The much-loved actor mentioned in her interview that she was not a 'fully functioning person' during the quarantine that came with the COVID pandemic. She became the talk of the two after her drastic weight loss and addressed it during the podcast. She shared that she lost 37 lbs and called herself a 'stress starver' and 'not in a good way'. Sweetin mentioned that she completely stopped eating and continued to speak about how the pandemic challenged her mental health. She said, "I was not a fully functioning person. I lost like 37 lbs, because I'm a stress starver, and not in a good way. I just stopped eating. I couldn't keep food down."

The actor revealed that she has always struggled with anxiety and depression and quarantine 'didn't do any favours' for her. She mentioned that that phase in her life had her 'feeling really out of control'. She mentioned that she was worried about others in her place as well, and wondered how the ongoing global pandemic would continue to impact the mental health of individuals. Sweetin spoke about 'collective trauma' and how it has impacted society without us being aware of it. She said, "I can only imagine, as semi-smooth sailing it was for us, what other people went through," she said. "I think that collective trauma and pain has really affected us, and is really going to affect everyone's mental health in ways that we haven't seen yet."

The actor also shed light on the mental health struggles front line workers went through. She also stated that she was terrified of her children's health during that time. The actor told Alison, "I can't imagine how it affected people who were working on the front lines," she added. "People who were nurses, people who were losing family members to COVID. I fell apart and I was managing to do okay but I was terrified for my kids and the world and all of it." Fuller House actor also opened up about her sobriety and parenting on the podcast.

(Image: Instagram/@she.wolf.pack.4eva, AP)