Fuller House Cast Is Studded With Popular Names From Jodie Sweetin To Candace Cameron Bure

Fuller House is an American sitcom created by Jeff Franklin. It airs on Netflix as its original series and is a sequel to the hit 1987 television series Full House. The plot of Fuller House revolves around the life of D.J Tanner-Fuller, a veterinarian and a widowed mother of three sons. She lives with her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy along with her teenage daughter. Most of the original series' ensemble cast have reprised their roles on Fuller House either as a regular or recurring cast. Here’s taking a detailed look at Fuller House cast.

Fuller House Cast

Candace Cameron Bure

Fuller House cast features Candance Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller. She is a widowed mother of three sons. Tanner also is doing a full-time job as a veterinarian.

Jodie Sweetin

Jodie Sweetin is essaying the role of Stephanie Tanner in the series. She is D. J’s younger sister. Fuller cast sees her leaving London to help her sister raise her kids.

Andrea Barber

Fuller House cast features Andre Barber essaying the role of Kimmy Gibbler. She is D.J’s best friend and the owner of a party planning business. Even she moves in with D.J. and Stephanie to help her.

ALSO READ| Netflix's Space Force-Sacred Games Crossover Has Fans Coming Up With Hilarious Theories

Michael Campion

Michael Campion is essaying the role of Jackson Fuller. He is D.J.’s most mischievous teenage son. Jackson always creates trouble for him and her mother.

Elias Harger

Fuller House cast features Elias Harger ass D.J’s second son, Max Fuller. Elias is portraying the role of a neat freak. This quality was passed on to him by his grandfather who was a neat freak too.

ALSO READ| Is There Going To Be A Season 6 Of 'Fuller House' On Netflix? Details Inside

Soni Nicole Bringas

Fuller House cast features Soni Nicole Bringas essaying the role of Ramona Gibbler. She is Kimmy’s teenage daughter. She is trying to adjust to her mother’s decision.

Dashiell & Fox Messitt

Fuller House cast sees Dashiel & Fox Messitt as Tommy Fuller. He is D.J’s infant son. He is named after his late father.

ALSO READ| Netflix's Fuller House Reveals Aunt Becky's Absence In The Recent Episodes Of Season 5

Juan Pablo Di Pace

Juan Pablo Di Pace is essaying the role of Fernando Hernandez Guerrero. He is Kimmy’s ex-husband. He is also Ramona’s father.

Scott Weinger

Fuller House cast features Scott Weinger as Steve Hale. He is a podiatrist. He is also D.J’s high school sweetheart.

ALSO READ| Who Plays Max In Fuller House? Here's All You Need To Know About Full House Sequel's Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.