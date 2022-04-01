'G.I. Jane' Actor Demi Moore Is Dating Swiss Chef And Restaurateur Daniel Humm: Reports

Hollywood diva Demi Moore has seemingly found love in Swiss chef and acclaimed NYC restaurateur Daniel Humm. As per reports, the rumoured couple was spotted sitting together at Paris Fashion Week last month. However, Moore and Humm have not confirmed their relationship yet. As per a report by People, the G.I. Jane star Demi Moore and chef Daniel Humm were sitting together in the front row at Chloe's Fall/Winter 2022 runway show for Paris Fashion Week. They were accompanied by Maria Sharapova and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. While the leading daily has confirmed the news, reps for Demi Moore have not commented on it.

As per a report by Page Six, the rumoured couple are not "heavy" at the moment as Humm works long hours at his New York City restaurant Eleven Madison Park. However, he often takes time to have Moore join him for romantic dinners at his restaurant. Both Demi Moore and Daniel Humm follow a plant-based diet. While Moore strictly follows a raw vegan diet which she credits for her youthful looks in her 50s, Humm's restaurant is completely meat-free.

Demi Moore's previous marriages

Demi Moore (Demi Guynes) was previously married to Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013. The two had an age gap of 16 years which was one of the reasons for their split. Kutcher's cheating scandal also led to the couple's divorce in 2013. Before, the Ghost star was married to Bruce Willis for almost 13 years. The couple had three daughters - Rummer, Tallulah and Scout. While the couple separated in 2000, they are still good friends. Moore is also helping Willis and his family through his health issues after being recently diagnosed with aphasia. Demi Moore's first husband was American musician Freddy Moore. The couple were married for five years and got separated in 1985. The Charlie's Angels star kept his last name even after their separation.

More about Daniel Humm

Swiss chef Daniel Humm is known for his upscale Manhattan eatery named Eleven Madison Parl. The chef also opened another restaurant NoMad, at the hotels of the same name in both NYC and LA. He is also the owner of Davis and Brook at Claridge's in London. Apart from his restaurant business, Humm has also authored several cookbooks.

Image: Instagram/@demimoore/@danielhumm