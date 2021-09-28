Gal Gadot Celebrates 13th Wedding Anniversary With Husband Jaron; Shares Throwback Picture

Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot has picked out a beautiful picture from her wedding album as she celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband Jaron Varsano.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a photo of herself with her husband Jaron, both dressed in their wedding outfit. "Look at those two kids on the happiest day in their life...Happy 13th anniversary @jaronvarsano !Forever isn't long enough when we are together, thank you for being my partner, my rock, my all. I love you," she captioned the photo.

Check out the post:

Gal Gadot and real estate developer Jaron got married in 2008. They recently welcomed their third child, who they named Daniella. The couple already shares two daughters, a nine-year-old Alma, and a four-year-old Maya.

Gal Gadot lulls Daniella to sleep using her signature dance

Earlier, Gal Gadot posted a video of herself in which she spilt some of her parenting secrets. In the video, she was seen lulling her three-month-old daughter Daniella to sleep. "My signature 'please go to sleep' dance", she captioned the video, in which she was dressed in a white t-shirt and gently swayed her newborn.

Gal Gadot to star in Red Notice

On the professional front, Gal Gadot will next be seen in the action thriller film Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "An Interpol-issued red notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen."

The film was originally set to be released by Universal Pictures, however, OTT platform Netflix acquired the distribution rights in 2019. The film is now scheduled to release Netflix on November 12, 2021.

Sharing a picture of herself with her co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot wrote, "Let me just put this here…I can’t wait for you to see this one. @Netflix’s biggest movie RED NOTICE premiering on Nov.12th on any screen near you! Thank you @rawsonthurber for bringing me onto this project. being able to work with my friends @vancityreynolds and @therock was the icing on the cake."

Here's the post:

(Image: Gal_Gadot/Instagram)