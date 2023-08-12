Gal Gadot On What Makes Her Cleopatra Movie Different: There’s So Much That We’ve…

Gal Gadot was recently seen in the OTT release Heart of Stone. She has several films in her kitty, most of them backed by big banners. It's however, Cleopatra, that has proved to be the most intriguing of the lot. In a new interview, Gadot opened up about the reasons behind it being delayed and revealed why it will be a different experience for the audience.



3 things you need to know

Heart of Stone released on Netflix, dated August 11.

The film is led by Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, also featuring Alia Bhatt in her Hollywood debut.

Cleopatra, directed by Kari Skogland, will feature Gadot in the titular role.

Gal Gadot her Cleopatra movie being unique



During an interview with an international publication, Gal Gadot explained the reasons behind Cleopatra being delayed. The actress assured all concerned that she was not necessarily worried about the delays as the team is going all-out to make sure the script is strong and factually sound. A standout feature of the flick, led by a team of women, is that it will present Cleopatra as more than a charming queen. She will be rightfully portrayed as a strong leader. Gadot sounded excited to bring to light more worthy things about the historical figure and go beyond her infamous affairs with Mark Anthony and Julius Caeser.

(Gal Gadot leads Heart of Stone which was released on Netflix on August 11 | Image: gal_gadot/Instagram)

She said, "They know she was a seductive person who had an affair with Mark Antony and Julius Caesar, but really when you read about Cleopatra and her life and legacy, and the empire she ruled, she was brilliant. There’s so much that we’ve never heard about her and I just want to celebrate that...It’s a big task. I don’t want to rush making it. It’s something that needs, so much thought and care because it’s Cleopatra."

Gal Gadot has a clear plan for the future

With Heart of Stone out on OTT, Gal Gadot now has some more time to dedicate to the Cleopatra movie. Not just that, the actress is also working on a contemporary interpretation of Alfred Hitchcock's To Catch a Thief under her own production company. Gadot signed off from the interview saying, "I just want to have a positive effect with whatever it is that I’m doing... in whatever role comes next."