Gal Gadot Proves She Is 'Wonder Mom', Uses Breast Pump While Getting Ready For Shoot

Hollywood star Gal Gadot can do every difficult job with ease as her social media handles are proof of that. The Wonder Woman actor was recently seen pumping her breast milk while getting ready for a shoot. The actor also shared a smile with her team while doing her job as a mother.

Gal Gadot proves she is a 'Wonder Mother'

Actor Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, welcomed their third daughter Daniella earlier this year. While doing her motherly duties, Gadot was seen pumping her breast milk in a white robe in her latest Instagram post. She also had a cape tied to her neck, as her team was applying makeup and doing her hair. She was wearing very light jewellery along with her robe. In the caption, she wrote, "Just me, backstage, being a mom 😎." Several Hollywood celebrities reacted to Gadot's photo. One of the users wrote, "The pump is real." while praising her normalise breastfeeding.

With her breast pump photo, Gal Gadot entered the list of female actors who have been normalising breastfeeding since World Breastfeeding Week. Earlier, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza shared her thoughts on breastfeeding during an interview with Mid-day. The actor shared it has become important to normalise breastfeeding and develop safe places for new mothers to breastfeed their children.

Loki actor Sophia Di Martino also once shared how her costume for Marvel Studios series was made breastfeeding-friendly as she was a working mother. She shared a photo of her costume and wrote, "It’s not easy being a working Mama (Understatement!) #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume and had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my hands-free @elvie pumps easily (pictured) and nurse my baby between takes. It’s little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job AND be a parent. I’m forever grateful 💖."

Gal Gadot names her third-born Daniella

Gal Gadot was blessed with another baby girl in June 2021. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a family photo with her 60 million followers. In the photo, one of her daughters was seen holding her youngest one. In the caption, Gadot revealed she had named her third born Daniella. She wrote, "My sweet family 🖐🏼I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼." Several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, congratulated Gadot and her family in the comment section.

IMAGE: GAL GADOT'S INSTAGRAM