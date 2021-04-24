Gal Gadot Reveals How She Chopped Off The Tip Of Her Finger Amid Cooking Escapade

The Covid-19 lockdown almost made us rediscover our likes and dislikes. And our renowned celebrities were no exception. While many stars were focused upon heavy workout sessions, a few others tried their hand into several household activities. Similarly, Gal Gadot recently shared that she spent most of her quarantine time in the kitchen with her culinary experiments. The Wonder Woman actress went on to reveal that she suffered a minor injury during one of her cooking escapades.

Gal Gadot's Quarantine Escapade

Recently, Gal Gadot appeared on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live where she talked about the time she spent amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Sharing her quarantine routine, the actor revealed how she accidentally chopped off a part of her finger while cooking. Gal was quoted saying, “You know the early days of pandemic when you start drinking mimosa or sangria or whatever at 11 a.m.?" So I did that and then I decided I'm going to make a cabbage salad because that's what one wants to do, So I started to chop the thing and I completely, I chopped the top of my finger.”

After narrating her kitchen mishap, the actor further added how her husband Yaron Varsano got panicked and tossed up the chopped tip of the finger in the garbage disposal. “Yaron went to the chopping board, and he held the finger, then he got so disgusted that he threw it into the garbage,” she said. Further, when host Kimmel asked if she went to the hospital, Gadot stated that because her hubby had disposed of the chopped part, “there was nothing to sew” and she didn’t go to the hospital.

Well, Gadot was in full spirits as she felt “too comfortable” while talking about each and every bit of her story. Also, she mentioned that her injury has fully healed.

Gal Gadot Expecting Her Third Child

Gal Gadot will be embracing motherhood for the third time. Recently, the actor revealed the gender of her baby on the talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. She confirmed that it’s a baby girl and that makes three for her girl gang! For those unversed, Gadot and Yaron are already doting parents to two daughters, Maya and Alma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gal was last seen in the film Gal Gadot 1984. The film was released in December 2020 and opened up to mixed reviews from fans and critics. The actor will be next seen in the mystery film Death On The Nile.

Image Source: Gal Gadot Instagram