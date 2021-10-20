Gal Gadot Reveals She Would Not Have Done Wonder Woman 2 If 'not Paid Fairly'

Launching her to global stardom, the 2017 film Wonder Woman made Gal Gadot a household name across the world. Although the actor had appeared in popular films like Fast & Furious, she immortalized the role of Diana Prince to become one of the most loved superheroes in the DC fandom. Soon to be seen in the actioner Red Notice opposite Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, the actor recently opened up about her experience of working on the superheroes with some of the most noted DC filmmakers.

Although the Israeli actor is enjoying worldwide success with a net worth amounting to millions of dollars, it did not come easy for her as she almost decided to give up her career before landing the iconic role. Things quickly changed for her after essaying the role of Diana Prince and as per her recent interview, the 36-year-old was also quick to realize her extensively grown worth.

Gal Gadot on her payment for Wonder Woman

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot was cast by Zack Snyder in 2013 as Wonder Woman in his 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice over Élodie Yung and Olga Kurylenko. During an interview with Elle, Gal revealed that after 2009’s Fast & Furious, she kept auditioning for films only to face rejection before finally landing the superhero role. For the first film, she was reportedly paid $300,000 against the film grossing over $800 million worldwide.

While the figures may look small compared to the blockbuster earnings of the film, Gal was quick to realise that she had an upper hand when Wonder Woman 1984 came along in 2020. She stated, "I was extremely grateful. That was my big break. If you look at it like a card game, my hand got better. I was willing to drop the ball and not do it if I wasn’t paid fairly." The actor reportedly made 30-plus times this time around. Additionally, when asked if she feared creating conflict, she stated, ''No, because when I’m righteous, I’m also right.''

The actor is all set to reprise her role in Wonder Woman 3 which will be directed by Patty Jenkins as announced during the DC FanDome 2021. Lynda Carter will also join her as she returns to play the warrior Asteria.

(Image: AP)