Gal Gadot To Star In Disney's Remake Of 'Snow White', Will Play The Antagonist Evil Queen

After playing the popular Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is set to star as another character that first appeared years ago. The actor reportedly is in talks to star as the Evil Queen in the latest version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The discussions are at the final stage, and it is likely to be confirmed soon.

Disney is coming with the live-action remake of its 11937 movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The Israeli star joins the Disney movie as the antagonist opposite the princess, played by Rachel Zegler. Among the highlights of Gal's portrayal could be the popular, 'Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?'

Gal Gadot to play Evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

As per a report in the Hollywood Reporter, Gal Gadot is set to feature as the antagonist opposite Snow White. She will be enacting the character, who becomes Snow White's evil mother after the King remarries after the death of the queen.

The Evil Queen always asks the magic mirror, 'Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?' The mirror always replies that it was the Queen who was the fairest.

While the queen is always pleased with the answer, years later, she is shocked when the mirror replies that the 7-year-old Snow White was the fairest. The story then traces her conspiracy against her stepdaughter out of jealousy for Snow White.

Rachel Zegler is playing Snow White and the news of her casting had come out in June. The movie is being directed by Marc Webb. The movie has also got Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for ventures like La La Land, for the music, as songs will play an integral part of the venture.

Marc Platt is the producer of the movie.

It was in October 2016 that the remake of the 1937 venture Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was announced. Erin Cressida Wilson was signed on to pen the script, and Marc Webb joined as the director in September 2019.

As per reports, the production is set to begin in March 2022 in the United Kingdom.