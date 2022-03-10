'Game Of Thrones': Author George R.R. Martin Shares Titles, Progress Of Prequels

Game of Thrones enthralled audiences for eight seasons and became one of the most-viewed series in recent times. Fans of the show will get to experience the fantasy world again in the prequel series House of the Dragon, set to release later this year. The man behind shows is George RR Martin, whose novels have been source of these stories, while he also serves as the creator of the latter series.

However, that's not all, the acclaimed author is working on numerous other projects and he is also associated with the adaptations of his works. He recently revealed some details of

George RR Martin opens up on titles of prequels, upcoming works

George RR Martin, as per The Hollywood Reporter, said regarding House of Dragon, he 'loved' whatever he had seen till now and that he was 'eager' to see more.

The author also stated that he was 'deeply, heavily involved' with the prequels of every one of his shows.

He also said that he was still working on The Winds of Winter, the sixth installment of his A Song of Ice & Fire, which consists of seven books including Game of Thrones. He said A Song of Ice & Fire would be 'number one priority' for him till the story was told.

Another of Martin's work was Ten Thousand Ship, a Nymeria series revolving around a Dornish warrior queen and that it was still in development. Amanda Segel is the showrunner and Martin shared that she has already submitted a couple of drafts.

The Sea Snake will be the name of Corlys Velaryon series, changed from the earlier Nine Voyages, to avoid two shows with titles having numbers, about a renowned explorer-trader, Martin revealed. The showrunner of that series was Bruno Heller.

Martin was also developing The Golden Empire, which is set to be an animated series set in YiTi, a China-inspired region, though he kept the mystery alive on who the writer was.

The author's Dunk and Egg series, which started with the 1998 novella The Hedge Knight too is set to come in the form of a series. He said showrunner Steve Conrad was intending to make a 'faithful adaptation of the stories' and Martin too said it was 'precious' to him.

The series is likely to be titled The Hedge Knight or A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Martin said.