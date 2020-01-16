Game Of Thrones Prequel House Of Dragon: What We Know So Far And What To Expect

Fans of Game of Thrones have eagerly been waiting for another update over the new prequel which was announced by its makers. The prequel titled Fire and Blood is a detailed history of the House Targaryen, staring from Aegon's conquest in Westeros. However, unlike A Song of Ice and Fire series, these books are not a narrative told from the point of view of various characters. Instead, Fire and Blood is much like a history book, accounting for events that would eventually build up. The book is written from the perspective of the historians and scholars and the maesters in the Citadel of Westeros.

House of Dragon - here is what we know so far, what to expect

Seasons

It has been confirmed by HBO that the House of the Dragon will have ten episodes primarily. However, readers of the franchisee argued that there is enough source material in Fire and Blood for multiple seasons. The ten-episode format was also followed for Game of Thrones and HBO has not indicated over any changes in this format.

Story

Fire and Blood starts with Aegon Targaryen’s conquest in the Westeros along with his dragon Balerion - The Black Dread. He along with his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys bring forth the six of seven kingdoms to rule through their war and diplomacy. The House Of The Dragon may see many dragons in its initial season if they choose to follow this storyline. The story takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, hence no known names will feature in the show.

Directors

House of the Dragon will be helmed by Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, with Sapochnik also serving as a director on some episodes. Miguel rose to fame after his first two directions of the episodes The Gift and Hardhome from Game of Thrones. Sapochnik has directed season six's back-to-back stunners Battle of the Bastards and The Winds of Winter, in which Jon Snow and Sansa won back Winterfell from Ramsay Bolton and then Cersei blew up the Sept of Baelor.

