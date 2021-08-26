‘Game Of Thrones’ Fame Jacob Anderson Bags Role Of Louis In ‘Interview With The Vampire’

Game of Thrones fame Jacob Anderson has bagged a role in the series adaptation of Interview With the Vampire. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the series will air in 2022. Anderson played the role of Unsullied leader Grey Worm in the HBO hit series.

Jacob Anderson in Interview With the Vampire

Anderson will take on the role of Louis in the upcoming series, which is based on Anne Rice’s novel by the same name. He will play a young man who has been lured into the world of the undead by Lestat, who will be played by Sam Reid. Louis is referred to as Louis de Pointe du Lac in the novel.

An interesting fact about the show is that it will see Anderson collaborate with Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones director once again, who will also direct the first two episodes of the upcoming show. Rolin Jones will be the executive producer and creator of Interview With the Vampire. Anne Rice and Christopher Rice will also be executive producers of the show. Anderson will be the second actor to take on the role of Louis. In 1994, a feature film adaptation of the Anne Rice novel starred Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise as Louis and Lestat respectively.

The series is expected to debut in 2022 on AMC and AMC Plus. Variety reported last year that AMC has got their hands on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles book series. The series includes Interview With the Vampire and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches. According to Variety, The Cabler has given Interview With the Vampire an order for eight episodes.

The actor had previously starred in series including Broadchurch, The Mimic and Episodes, which also had Matt LeBlanc. Jacob Anderson was first seen in the medical drama titled Doctors in 2007. He also starred in a miniseries titled Injustice and in the teenage drama Skins. Jacob Anderson will also take on a role in the next season of Doctor Who. He will take on the character of Vinder on the show. Apart from being an actor, he is also a singer-songwriter and goes by the name Raleigh Ritchie.

Picture Credits: AP