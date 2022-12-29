Game Of Thrones Fame Nathalie Emmanuel Reviews RRR, Calls It 'sick' But In A 'great' Way

Amid SS Rajamouli's blockbuster 'RRR' global success, 'Games of Thrones' star Nathalie Emmanuel has praised the period-drama after watching it with English subtitles, calling it a 'sic movie'. Nathalie, who played the character of Missandei in the massively popular TV series, also showered praises on Alia Bhatt for playing Seetha.

"RRR is a sick movie and no one can tell me otherwise," she tweeted. After getting trolled for her initial tweet, Nathalie clarified she called the movie 'sick' in a good way. "Sick as in GREAT btw," she clarified.

"Let me just get my bredrin on my shoulders and be the legs and they use their arms so we can just murk several armed soldiers… Also the dance off (between Jr NTR and Ram Charan) ... other than the dance itself being absolute FIRE… the translation was 'Dance as tangy as a piece of raw mango' then to the Englishman," she added.

The British actor went on to give more appreciation to the people, who are part of the movie in a thread, including Ally Jenny, stunt coordinator King Solomon and everyone involved in the action scenes.

See Nathalie Emmanuel's review of 'RRR' here:

SS Rajamouli's pan-India epic movie 'RRR' has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films internationally. The movie has grossed over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, since its release in March 2022.

Film bags nominations for international awards, Naatu Naatu shortlisted for Oscars:

The Jr NTR-starrer film's song 'Naatu Naatu,' which also featured the film's co-lead Ram Charan. was recently shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. It must be noted that being shortlisted for the Oscars is not the same as a nomination. The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24.

However, the fast-paced song has already bagged a Golden Globe nomination. Further, 'Naatu Naatu' composer M.M. Keeravani also got the accolade for Best Music Director from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙜 to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! 🤩🙏🏻



The official 'RRR Movie' handle tweeted that 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Oscars. The tweet added: "Thank you everyone for supporting us throughout our journey."

RRR has also been nominated for the London Critics Circles Awards in Best Foreign Language Film of the Year and Technical Achievement (stunts) categories. The movie has received two Golden Globe Awards 2023 nominations. Earlier, the movie won the New York Film Critics Circle Award.

Other than Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Ajay Devgn in an important role.