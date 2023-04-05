Game Of Thrones Prequel About Aegon Targaryen’s Westeros Conquest In Works

Game of Thrones prequel is currently in the works and will focus on Aegon I Targaryen’s Westeros conquest, as reported by Variety. Initial conversations are now taking place at HBO and a writer is being sought for the project. According to sources, the project may have a feature film addition, in which case HBO and Warner Bros. would make a feature film that would serve as a prequel to a potential television series.

The show would depict how Visenya and Rhaenys, Aegon's sister-wives, and their three dragons helped them conquer six of Westeros' seven kingdoms except for Dorne. As a result, Aegon I established the Targaryen Dynasty and became the first king of Westeros, the first to sit on the Iron Throne.

More on Game of Thrones spin-offs

Written by George R.R. Martin, HBO seems to be seeking to host a franchise world like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since the main series Game of Thrones ended, several series and other spin-offs have been announced or informally discussed, including one about Kit Harrington's character Jon Snow. The series was supposed to be set in Flea Bottom but was cancelled later. Another about Princess Nymeria, the warrior-queen who founded Dorne was also talked about but never saw the light of day.

Bloodmoon, another abandoned series that detailed the Long Night and occurred 5,000 years before the main series' events, was also cancelled by the makers, the same day that House of the Dragon received a green light. Following that, a series and an animated series based on Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas were also suggested. It is hardly a surprise that Game of Thrones is being expanded, as it continues to be one of the most valuable pieces of Property in the Warner Bros. Discovery catalogue.

A reimagined DC Universe is also being developed by Warner Bros. Discovery under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran.