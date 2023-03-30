James Gunn Teases DC Superhero Team The Terrifics; Here's Everything You Need To Know

James Gunn recently made a post on social media which teases the obscure DC superhero team, The Terrifics. Following the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the DCU is closer to its new phase of programming. Many fans suspect that the DC co-boss might introduce The Terrifics in one of the announcement projects within the DC slate. James Gunn is known for his advocacy of allowing obscure characters to receive the spotlight.

Gunn posted the image on Twitter, which featured The Terrifics along with many well-known heroes. The Terrifics feature the superheroes Mr Terrific, Plastic Man, Metamorpho and Phantom Girl. Countless fans also believe that The Terrifics are extremely similar to Marvel’s Fantastic Four.

The picture also features a whole host of popular DC heroes such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, Green Arrow, Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern, Shazam, Aquaman and more. Gunn has previously teased The Terrifics by posting an artwork of Mister Terrific, who leads the team.

In the DC pantheon, Mister Terrific, otherwise known as Michael Holt, is the third smartest person to exist in the universe. The only two people smarter than him are known to be Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor, and Bruce Wayne. Moreover, many suspect that the upcoming DCU series Waller, which is a Peacemaker spin-off, might feature The Terrifics, as Amanda Waller has been associated with the character of Michael Holt in the comics.

More on The Terrifics

The Terrifics were introduced in DC comics back in 2018. While the characters of the team have existed long before, they were brought together in The Terrifics #1. Running for 30 issues until 2020, writers Jeff Lemire and artist Ivan Reis show the chronicles of the team as they find themselves on a lifeless planet, sticking together to figure out the way ahead. With DCU programming announced by Gunn featuring several obscure teams and heroes such as Creature Commandos, The Authority, Booster Gold and Swamp Thing, The Terrifics will likely be brought to the forefront as well.