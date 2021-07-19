Game Of Thrones Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' Pauses Production Due To COVID-19 Case

The upcoming prequel for Game of Thrones titled House of the Dragon, has halted production in the UK for two days due to COVID-19. According to a statement released by HBO, a "Zone A" individual among the cast and crew was exposed to the virus, thereby contracting it.

"As part of the rigorous testing implemented for all production employees, a Zone A production member on House of the Dragon tested positive for COVID-19. In compliance with industry guidelines, the production member is in isolation, and close contacts will be required to quarantine," HBO's official statement said.

More about House of The Dragon

The production for House of the Dragon, is set to resume on Wednesday, July 21. The halt in production comes at a time when fears regarding the coronavirus are on the increase. The UK government on the other hand, has ended most remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the mandate on wearing masks.

HBO's official description for the upcoming series reads:

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series will tell the story of House Targaryen (a.k.a. the House that gave us the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen) and take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon cast and more

The series stars Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. It will also star, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. Martin and Ryan Condal will serve as co-creators on the series.

Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will be showrunners, and the pair will also serve as executive producers along with Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess and Ron Schmidt. According to THR, House of the Dragon is one of six Game of Thrones related prequel projects currently in the works at HBO. The outlet also reports that a stage show for Broadway/West End is in the works and will feature new actors playing the characters from the original series. House of the Dragon is slated to release sometime in 2022.

