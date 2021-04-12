Game Of Thrones Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Returns To Small Screen With 'The Second Home'

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be starring in and executively producing the series adaption of the 2020’s Christina Clancy novel, The Second Home, reported Variety. The actor will be returning to the small screen for the first time since he appeared in HBO’s hit series, Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019. The series is currently in the works at Sony’s TriStar TV. According to the report, no network or writer is currently linked to the series. But Nikolaj will be executively producing the series along with his producing partners, Joe Derrick and Jeffrey Chassen under the banners of Ill Kippers.

The plot of the series revolves around the journey of the Gordon and Shaw families post a fateful summer on Cape Cod. It explores how a devastating secret can ruin young love and tear the families apart. The plot also shows, several years later, the siblings from one of the families coming together in order to decide the fate of the family’s beach house and then try to mend relationships by hashing out what happened those years ago on Cape Cod.

Nikolaj is popular for his roles as Jaime Lannister throughout HBO’s megahit eight-season show. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's role in GOT earned him two Emmy nominations in the years- 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, on the movie side, the list of popular Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s movies includes Nightwatch, Shot Caller, Gods of Egypt, and A Thousand Times Good Night.

The actor is currently represented by WME, Lindberg Management located in Denmark, and Sloane Offer. Furthermore, Ill Kippers, who will be producing Christina’s series adaption, is currently preparing to release the feature, titled, Against the Ice, this year on the online streaming site, Netflix. The upcoming feature also stars Nikolaj, who has also co-penned the film with Derrick.

The feature film is based on the novel titled, Two Against the Ice, written by Ejnar Mikkelsen. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's new TV show depicts the so-called Alabama Expedition in the year 1090. The expedition was led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen. Nikolaj will be playing the lead, Ejnar.